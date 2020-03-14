Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 182,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $760,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $90.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $82.73 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

