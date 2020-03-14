InvestDigital (IDT) Tops One Day Volume of $23,415.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $181,375.99 and approximately $23,415.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.02218434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00112167 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,185,273 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $32.15, $50.98, $33.94, $18.94, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

