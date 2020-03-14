Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 14th (ACHC, ACIU, AEIS, AGEN, AMAT, ATRC, AUY, BAM, BBBY, BCEL)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, March 14th:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

