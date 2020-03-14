Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Investors Bancorp worth $16,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1,545.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 690,483 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,660,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,872,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,804,000 after acquiring an additional 388,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 453,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 374,296 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISBC. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.