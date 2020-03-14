iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $84.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

