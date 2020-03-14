iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000.

JKD stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $177.47. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $137.73 and a one year high of $194.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

