iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $38,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,849,000 after buying an additional 1,019,443 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,721,000 after buying an additional 410,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,413,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $44.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22.

