iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $35.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.