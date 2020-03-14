iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $55.82 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.