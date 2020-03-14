J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of J & J Snack Foods worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.30. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $123.56 and a 52-week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

