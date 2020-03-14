Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,715,000 after acquiring an additional 155,809 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $160.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

