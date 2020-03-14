JD Coin (JDC) Price Reaches $0.0496 on Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $677,103.31 and approximately $1,978.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.02236598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00196889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00041713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00026784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,660,104 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.