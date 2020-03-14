Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 12,900 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 259,858 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

