Jefferies Group LLC Buys 7,751 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $122.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $199.91. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 592.27%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

UI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.