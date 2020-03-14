Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

LEG opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

