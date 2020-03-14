Jefferies Group LLC Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 223,569 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2,452.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $9,007,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

CW stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

