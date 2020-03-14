Jefferies Group LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $40.58 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

