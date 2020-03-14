Jefferies Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222,822 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valvoline worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

