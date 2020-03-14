Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 295.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.06% of Tech Data worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.90.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

