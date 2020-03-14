Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 758.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 27,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.