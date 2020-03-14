Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 352.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.14% of Stepan worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.30. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

