Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.84. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

