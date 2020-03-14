Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.