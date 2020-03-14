Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 110,918 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 663.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,918 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,025,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 707,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

