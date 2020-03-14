Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 28,361 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 138.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $57.17 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,624 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

