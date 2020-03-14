Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Textron by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Textron by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Textron by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

