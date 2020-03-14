Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7,562.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.12.

Shares of EXPE opened at $69.63 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

