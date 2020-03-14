Jefferies Group LLC Sells 38,466 Shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,466 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.14% of Atlantica Yield worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $22.41 on Friday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 268.85%.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

