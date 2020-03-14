Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $31,470.79 and $15,458.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.02237179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00194766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00041023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00028572 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.