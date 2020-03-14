Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $2,412.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00054699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.34 or 0.04843645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00038433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00061205 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019252 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Coinrail, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.