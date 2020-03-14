Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $189.85 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $232.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.55.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

