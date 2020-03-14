Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.