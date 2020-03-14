Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $129.24 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.65.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.