Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,388 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amgen by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 15.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $12,772,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $202.10 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

