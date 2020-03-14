Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,253 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,213,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $149.21 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

