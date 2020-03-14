Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,425 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Hasbro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

