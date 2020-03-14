Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 26,885 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,885 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 13.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

NYSE HSY opened at $139.84 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

