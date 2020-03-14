Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $79.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.