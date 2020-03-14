Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 159,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 478,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after purchasing an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

