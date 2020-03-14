Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,630,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 18,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.44. The company has a market cap of $354.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

