Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,078,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $124.50 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

