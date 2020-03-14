Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 4.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $123,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,078,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,223. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.