Joule Price Tops $0.0337 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Joule coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. Joule has a market cap of $34.07 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Joule has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joule alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.02191327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00200782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00027257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00111726 BTC.

Joule Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joule and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.