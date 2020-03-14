KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 812,887 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of KBR worth $35,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KBR by 54.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KBR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in KBR by 53.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 192,067 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

