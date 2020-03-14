Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 864,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $12.93 on Friday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $551.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kelly Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kelly Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kelly Services by 248.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kelly Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

