Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of KFFB stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.48. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 1.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.