Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) versus NCS Multistage (OTCMKTS:NCSM) Head-To-Head Review

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services -20.26% -2,602.22% -23.27% NCS Multistage -15.97% -7.67% -5.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Key Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.01 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.06 NCS Multistage $205.49 million 0.21 -$32.82 million ($0.24) -3.75

NCS Multistage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Key Energy Services. NCS Multistage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Key Energy Services and NCS Multistage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 NCS Multistage 1 2 1 0 2.00

NCS Multistage has a consensus target price of $3.10, suggesting a potential upside of 244.44%. Given NCS Multistage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCS Multistage has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Key Energy Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

