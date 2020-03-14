Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,165 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $99,360,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,319,000 after purchasing an additional 633,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after purchasing an additional 422,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

