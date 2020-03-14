KickToken Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79,453.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 46.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. KickToken has a total market cap of $171,497.60 and approximately $79,453.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Livecoin, COSS and Bilaxy. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 62.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.73 or 0.04852063 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00061509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00038129 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 894,614,342,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,083,828,498 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exmo, Dcoin, CoinBene, COSS, Bilaxy, P2PB2B, TOKOK, KuCoin, YoBit, Livecoin, ProBit Exchange, OOOBTC, Mercatox, ABCC, Coinsbit, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

