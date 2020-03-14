Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

